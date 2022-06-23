Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

