Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

