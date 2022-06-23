Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,090 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $241.11 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.16 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

