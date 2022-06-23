Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,343 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $229.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.29 and its 200-day moving average is $233.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

