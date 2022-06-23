Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 941 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $316.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

