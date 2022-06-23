Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.24. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.