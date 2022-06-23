Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after acquiring an additional 391,641 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lumentum by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 193,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,507,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

