Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average of $120.44. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.49%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

