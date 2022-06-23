Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $370,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $145.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.47. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock worth $910,983,170. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

