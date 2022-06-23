Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

