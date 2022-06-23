Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $272.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average is $246.16. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

