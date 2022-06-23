Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.69. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

