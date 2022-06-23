Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,240.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,308.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,604.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

