Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average of $149.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

