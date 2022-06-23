Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,589,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,694,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,527,000 after purchasing an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

