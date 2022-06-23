Syquant Capital Sas Has $1.02 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Syquant Capital Sas cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.0% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 82.8% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 27,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 77,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.87.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

