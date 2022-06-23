Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 718.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 167,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

