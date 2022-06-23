Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.
In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 718.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 167,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
