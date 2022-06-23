Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Target by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Target by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.