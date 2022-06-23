Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.45.

TECK stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

