Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 3,492 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,116 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.