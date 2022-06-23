Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Shares of THC opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

