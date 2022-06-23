Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $894.73.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $708.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $789.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $902.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.