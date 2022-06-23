The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AES were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AES by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in AES by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AES by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AES (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

