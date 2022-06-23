The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

NYSE:ALL opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.36. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

