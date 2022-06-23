The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider William Jackson Acquires 16,148 Shares

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider William Jackson acquired 16,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($44.79) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($723,337.04).

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,679 ($45.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,067.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,172.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,490 ($42.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($64.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.86) to GBX 5,300 ($64.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($67.80) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($54.51) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,866.10 ($59.60).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

