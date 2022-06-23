The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $487.14.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $312.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $1,059.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

