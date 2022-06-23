The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

