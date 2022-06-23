The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $357.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,250.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

