The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,161,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $301.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.34 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,207. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.89.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

