The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $23,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.