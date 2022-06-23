The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

Shares of HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.