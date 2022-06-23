The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

Shares of HD stock opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.61. The stock has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

