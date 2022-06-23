The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

