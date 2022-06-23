The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

