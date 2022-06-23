The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.62 and its 200-day moving average is $334.61. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.