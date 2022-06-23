The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Decreased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

