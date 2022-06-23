The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.