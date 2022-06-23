The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 114.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller purchased 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

