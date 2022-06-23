The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 128.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $156.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.