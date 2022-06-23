The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $156.61 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

