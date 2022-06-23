The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $332.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

