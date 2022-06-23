The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $332.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average is $154.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.