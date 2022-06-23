The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Research Coverage Started at Beaufort Securities

Equities research analysts at Beaufort Securities started coverage on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON TRIG opened at GBX 134.15 ($1.64) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.99 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.60 ($1.72).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

