The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

