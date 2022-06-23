The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

DIS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

