The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

DIS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

