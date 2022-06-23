The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,046,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $146,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

