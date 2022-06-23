Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Trading Down 30.6%

Shares of Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) dropped 30.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

THNCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

