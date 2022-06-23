TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.14

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$130.14 and traded as high as C$134.11. TMX Group shares last traded at C$133.62, with a volume of 187,593 shares traded.

X has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$133.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.77 million. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6732432 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

