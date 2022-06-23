Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

Wolfe Research cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.69.

TRV stock opened at $163.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.55.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

